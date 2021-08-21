Ola Electric is gearing up to deliver all the promises made on 15 August. The company is building Ola S1 and Ola S1 electric scooters in its Futurefactory in Chennai. In order to give a glimpse of the production facility, Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal showcased the robotic arms that were at work at the Chennai facility.

In his recent tweet, Aggarwal said, “Did some welding on frames in the Futurefactory today! Or rather the robots did it."

Did some welding on frames in the Futurefactory today! Or rather the robots did it 😄 pic.twitter.com/kJe0fXKuIb — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) August 21, 2021

In the video, we can see robots welding what seems like the chassis of the Ola electric scooter Ola S1. The robotic arms can expedite the manufacturing process at Ola's Futurefactory in Chennai.

Ola Electric introduced the Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro. The Ola S1 gets an ideal driving range (IDC) of 121 km in a single charge. The Ola S1 Pro, on the other hand, can provide a driving range of 181 km (IDC).

The Ola S1 has been launched in two variants, Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro. The Ola S1 has been launched at a price of ₹99,999 whereas the Ola S1 Pro has been priced at ₹1,29,999. However, the pricing is not uniform across states, thanks to FAME and other state-wide subsidies for EVs. For instance, in the state of Gujarat, the price of the Ola S1 is as low as ₹79,999, a difference of nearly 20% from the price in other states.

Ola S1 comes with a top speed of 90kmph with a 0 to 40kmph speed of 3.6 seconds. The Scooter comes with a driving range fo 121 km with a peak power of 8.5 kW. Both variants get a battery capacity of 3.92 kWh.

Ola S1 Pro comes with a top speed of 115kmph along with a 0 to 40kmph acceleration in 3 seconds. The scooter provides a driving range of 181 km with a peak power of 8.5kW.

