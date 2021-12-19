Bhavish Aggarwal is a happy man. The CEO of mobility firm Ola shared his picture on Twitter with a smiling face as the company has started delivering its electric scooters S1 and S1 Pro to the customers. Ola provided the e-scooters to only hundred buyers in the first slot starting with Bengaluru and Chennai. Ola electric scooters come in two variants, S1 and S1 Pro, having a price tag of ₹99,999 and ₹1,29,999 (ex-showroom) respectively. They were launched in August 2021.

Ola had also got an order from the Embassy of Netherlands for customized electric scooters for its staff in India. These scooters will be in orange colours which depicts the colour of Netherlands.

About last night 🙂 pic.twitter.com/7ZyodLUM0y — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) December 19, 2021

Ola electric scooters S1 and S1 Pro have been manufactured at its Futurefactory in Tamil Nadu. The Bengaluru based company has defaulted the test rides and the actual delivery dates couple of times. Due to the rising pressure from the already booked buyers it started the test rides in November at selected locations.

Ola claims to receive over ten lakh bookings for its electric scooters and to meet the demand it is running its manufacturing facility at full speed.

The rising smile on the face of Bhavish Aggarwal suggests that the second lot of Ola electric scooters is ready for delivery.

