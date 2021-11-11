Ola Electric has started giving ride tests to its electric scooter customers. The already delayed delivery looks near with the actual test rides started today. The CEO of Ola, Bhavish Aggarwal was elated to share the pictures of the actual test rides in Bengaluru. The company has earlier notified that test rides may not be available at all locations but will soon arrive. They will be notified via mail and messages.

“Thrilled to see customers having so much fun riding the Ola S1 at our test ride camp in Bangalore. Soon in other cities! #JoinTheRevolution," tweeted Bhavish Aggarwal. There is video too in the thread which shows Ola executives guiding people about the e-scooter, S1.

The mobility firm, Ola, announced the electric scooter in August this year. The test ride and delivery dates have been pushed couple of times already. The Ola S1 Pro was priced at ₹1,29,999 whereas the Ola S1 has been priced at ₹99,999.

Ola S1 provides a range of 121 km in ideal driving conditions (IDC) while the Ola S1 Pro provides a range of 181 km (IDC). The top speed on the S1 is 90 kmph whereas the top speed on Ola S1 Pro is 115 kmph. Ola S1 will be available in 5 colours whereas the Ola S1 Pro will be available in all 10 colours.

