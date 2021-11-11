Ola commences test rides for S1 electric scooter. Read more

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Ola Electric has started giving ride tests to its electric scooter customers. The already delayed delivery looks near with the actual test rides started today. The CEO of Ola, Bhavish Aggarwal was elated to share the pictures of the actual test rides in Bengaluru. The company has earlier notified that test rides may not be available at all locations but will soon arrive. They will be notified via mail and messages.

"Thrilled to see customers having so much fun riding the Ola S1 at our test ride camp in Bangalore. Soon in other cities! #JoinTheRevolution," tweeted Bhavish Aggarwal. There is video too in the thread which shows Ola executives guiding people about the e-scooter, S1.

The mobility firm, Ola, announced the electric scooter in August this year. The test ride and delivery dates have been pushed couple of times already. The Ola S1 Pro was priced at ₹1,29,999 whereas the Ola S1 has been priced at ₹99,999.