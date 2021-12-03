Ola co-founder Bhavish Aggarwal said that Ola Electric has completed 20,000 test rides for its S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters and the company is now aiming to conduct 10,000 test rides in a day starting from this month across 1,000 cities.

Meanwhile, Indian ride-hailing company Ola has received 1 million reservations for its electric scooter, Chief Executive Officer Bhavish Aggarwal said on Thursday.

The company had, on August 15, unveiled its Ola S1 electric scooter in two variants -- S1 and S1 Pro -- at ₹99,999 and ₹1,29,999, respectively (ex-showroom including FAME II subsidy and excluding state subsidies). While the sale was to start on September 8, it postponed the sale process by a week to September 15 as it faced "technical difficulties" in making the website for purchases live for customers.

We just completed 20,000 test rides! Amazing work by the team in the largest such initiative ever in India, maybe even the world.



We will get to more than 10,000 test rides a day in Dec across 1000 cities! #JoinTheRevolution @OlaElectric pic.twitter.com/yeofFvFcvJ — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) December 2, 2021

Ola Electric had kicked off test rides in Bengaluru, Delhi, Ahmedabad, and Kolkata on November 10, and then opened up five more cities - Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Mumbai, and Pune on November 19.

Ola Electric is also investing in setting up its electric vehicle charging network ‘Ola Hypercharger Network’, to boost charging infrastructure in the country. It plans to set up 100,000 two-wheeler charging points across 400 cities.

The company was planning to start deliveries of the electric scotter in November for buyers who have booked their units, but will now be able to do so only by third or fourth week of this month.

Bhavish Agarwal-led Ola Electric has written to its customers about unavoidable delays in delivery of S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters, according to various media reports. The delay is on account of shortage of parts amid a global chip shortage.

The Ola scooters come with three ride modes - Normal, Sport and Hyper, along with instant acceleration, stable high-speed ride, among others, there are also factors like a large display screen with an Android-based OS, app control, speakers, USB point for charging etc.

