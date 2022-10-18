Ola could take aim at Honda Activa with the new Ola S1 variant: Report

Ola Electric is rumoured to be working on a new product which is likely to be unveiled later this month. The upcoming vehicle is said to be a new variant of the Ola S1 Electric scooter. According to a report by HT Auto, the upcoming S1 Electric scooter could be the company’s most affordable scotter so far.
Ola Electric is rumoured to be working on a new product which is likely to be unveiled later this month. The upcoming vehicle is said to be a new variant of the Ola S1 Electric scooter. According to a report by HT Auto, the upcoming S1 Electric scooter could be the company’s most affordable scotter so far.
At present, Ola offers two electric scooters in India – Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro. Price of these scooters start at ₹1 lakh. The new variant of Ola S1 coming this month is tipped to be priced below ₹80,000, HT Auto report says. With the vehcile, Ola Electric is not ‘only trageting its rival electric rivals but also petrol-powered alternatives that have a lower price point at present than most electric two-wheeler models available’, says the report. The scooter will take aim at vehicles like Honda Activa that are sold in ₹70,000 - ₹80,000 price range.
At present, Ola offers two electric scooters in India – Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro. Price of these scooters start at ₹1 lakh. The new variant of Ola S1 coming this month is tipped to be priced below ₹80,000, HT Auto report says. With the vehcile, Ola Electric is not ‘only trageting its rival electric rivals but also petrol-powered alternatives that have a lower price point at present than most electric two-wheeler models available’, says the report. The scooter will take aim at vehicles like Honda Activa that are sold in ₹70,000 - ₹80,000 price range.
Ola S1 debuted in August this year. It has a range of up to 141 km (standard) and up to 90 km with sports modes. Ola S1 Electric scooter runs on the company’s own MoveOS 2. Red, Jet black, Porcelain White, Neo Mint (Blue) and Liquid Silver are the colour options of the Ola S1 Electric scooter.
Ola S1 debuted in August this year. It has a range of up to 141 km (standard) and up to 90 km with sports modes. Ola S1 Electric scooter runs on the company’s own MoveOS 2. Red, Jet black, Porcelain White, Neo Mint (Blue) and Liquid Silver are the colour options of the Ola S1 Electric scooter.
The report also adds that the new model of Ola S1 could feature a new design. It may be equipped with a new suspension, but will continue to be loaded with features. It will be equipped with the company’s own MoveOS. For those unversed, Ola Electric has announced its Diwali event on October 22. The company is likely to announce the rollout of MOveOS 3 at the event along with new product lineup.
{{#items}} {{/items}}
{{ displaySpecs }}
{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceAbb }}{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceUnit }}* Onwards
The report also adds that the new model of Ola S1 could feature a new design. It may be equipped with a new suspension, but will continue to be loaded with features. It will be equipped with the company’s own MoveOS. For those unversed, Ola Electric has announced its Diwali event on October 22. The company is likely to announce the rollout of MOveOS 3 at the event along with new product lineup.
Meanwhile, Ola has extended its festive offer on Ola S1 Pro till Diwali. Ola Electric has announced a festive discount on its Ola S1 Pro electric scooter. The S1 Pro was launched at a starting price of ₹1.40 lakh (ex-showroom). It can be bought during the sale at a discount of ₹10,000. The company is also offering a ₹1,500 discount on its 5-year extended warranty and zero processing fee on loans for the S1 Pro.
Meanwhile, Ola has extended its festive offer on Ola S1 Pro till Diwali. Ola Electric has announced a festive discount on its Ola S1 Pro electric scooter. The S1 Pro was launched at a starting price of ₹1.40 lakh (ex-showroom). It can be bought during the sale at a discount of ₹10,000. The company is also offering a ₹1,500 discount on its 5-year extended warranty and zero processing fee on loans for the S1 Pro.
{{#items}} {{/items}}
{{ displaySpecs }}
{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceAbb }}{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceUnit }}* Onwards
Catch all the Auto News
and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates
& Live Business News
.