Ola defers purchase of electric scooter till 15 Sept

"We had committed to start purchases today for our Ola S1 scooter. But unfortunately, we have had many technical difficulties in making our website for purchases live today. I want to apologise to all of you, who had to wait for several hours. The website was just not up to our expectations on quality. I know we disappointed you and I sincerely apologies to each of you for what was clearly a frustrating experience," said Aggarwal in a note apologising to customers.