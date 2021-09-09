Ola had announced to open the sales for their first electric scooters on Wednesday at 6 PM in the evening. However, the company later released a tweet acknowledging problems with the website and platform. The time to open the sale was then pushed to 9 PM. Ola CEO, Bhavish Aggarwal then issued a statement regarding the issues that plagued the buying process. The company has now shifted the first sale date to 15 September at 8 AM.

Bhavish Aggarwal revealed that they were facing technical difficulties in taking the sale live and processing the payments. He also claimed that the website was not up to the expectations on quality and apologised for the same to all the buyers who were trying to place an order for the electric scooter.

In the statement, he wrote, “I want to apologise to all of you, who had to wait for several hours. The website was just not upto our expectations on quality. I know we disappointed you and I sincerely apologise to each of you for what was clearly a very frustrating experience."

My message on the @OlaElectric purchase issues today. pic.twitter.com/vDVfwLqC7U — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) September 8, 2021

He added, “We've built a completely digital purchase journey, including a fully digital loan process without any paperwork. We wanted to provide this first of its kind digital purchase journey and today we haven't been able to."

Aggarwal confirmed that the reservations and the positions in the waiting line won't be changed. Buyers who reserved the scooter first will be able to purchase it first. The delivery schedule will not be impacted either.

Ola Electric will be notifying buyers via email and push notifications about the window to purchase the scooter. The buyers will either have the choice to pay the advance amount, which is ₹20,000 in the case of Ola S1 and ₹25,000 in the case of Ola S1 Pro, at the time of sale or else opt for the financing option provided by the company. Multiple banks have partnered with Ola to provide loans for the new electric scooter.

EMIs for the Ola S1 starts at ₹2,999 whereas the EMIs for Ola S1 Pro starts at ₹3,199.

While making the advance payment, the estimated delivery month (Model-Variant-Pin Code combination) will be communicated to you.

Ola has also promised to communicate the exact date of delivery on dispatch of the buyer's Ola Scooter from the Ola Futurefactory.

