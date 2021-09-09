Ola Electric will be notifying buyers via email and push notifications about the window to purchase the scooter. The buyers will either have the choice to pay the advance amount, which is ₹20,000 in the case of Ola S1 and ₹25,000 in the case of Ola S1 Pro, at the time of sale or else opt for the financing option provided by the company. Multiple banks have partnered with Ola to provide loans for the new electric scooter.