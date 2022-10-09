Ola Diwali event on October 22, may bring new variant of Ola S12 min read . Updated: 09 Oct 2022, 03:36 PM IST
- Ola S1 comes with a starting price of ₹99,999 in the country.
- Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has teased a event on October 22.
Ola Electric is reportedly planning to bring a sub- ₹80,000 variant of Ola S1 electric scooter. According to an AutoCarIndia report, the new model could debut in the month of October itself. It says that sources inside the company suggest that the affordable variant of Ola S1 electric scooter could debut around Diwali.