Ola Electric is reportedly planning to bring a sub- ₹80,000 variant of Ola S1 electric scooter. According to an AutoCarIndia report, the new model could debut in the month of October itself. It says that sources inside the company suggest that the affordable variant of Ola S1 electric scooter could debut around Diwali.

Ola S1 currently comes with a starting price of ₹99,999 in the country. The new Ola Electric scooter is said to compete with popular 125cc scooters like the TVS Jupiter and Suzuki Access. As per the report, the affordable Ola S1 is likely to retain most of the features of the existing model. However, it may pack a smaller battery size as compared to the current 3KWh.

Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has also teased a new announcement from the company on October 22. “Our Diwali event will be on 22nd Oct. One of the biggest announcements ever from Ola. See you soon!" reads Aggarwal’s post on microblogging platform Twitter. It is likely that the company may announce the rollout of MoveOS 3 to Ola S1, as promised during its August 15 event. There is also a new product launch, the teaser video reveals.

Our Diwali event will be on 22nd Oct. One of the biggest announcements ever from Ola. See you soon! pic.twitter.com/389ntUnsDe — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) October 8, 2022

Ola S1 debuted in August this year. It has a range of up to 141 km. With the sports mode, the scooter will run up to 90 km on a single charge. Ola S1 Electric scooter runs on the company’s own MoveOS 2. Red, Jet black, Porcelain White, Neo Mint (Blue) and Liquid Silver are the colour options of the Ola S1 Electric scooter.

Ola Electric has announced a festive discount on its Ola S1 Pro electric scooter. The S1 Pro was launched at a starting price of ₹1.40 lakh (ex-showroom). It can be bought during the sale at a discount of ₹10,000. The company is also offering a ₹1,500 discount on its 5-year extended warranty and zero processing fee on loans for the S1 Pro. The company has now extended the festive offer on the electric scooter till Diwali.