Ola Diwali event on October 22, may bring new variant of Ola S1

Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has also teased a new announcement from the company on October 22. “Our Diwali event will be on 22nd Oct. One of the biggest announcements ever from Ola. See you soon!" reads Aggarwal’s post on microblogging platform Twitter. It is likely that the company may announce the rollout of MoveOS 3 to Ola S1, as promised during its August 15 event. There is also a new product launch, the teaser video reveals.

