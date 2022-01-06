Ola's Futurefactory in Tamil Nadu, that aims to be world's largest electric scooter manufacturing unit, is now producing almost as many as 1,000 electric scooters per day.

Ola founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal shared a pic of the production unit on Twitter.

Aggarwal said the company will open up the purchase window for remaining customers soon and that will share the updates on the same in the near future.

"Opening up purchase window for remaining customers soon. Will share," Aggarwal tweeted.

Aggarwal has recently said Ola Electric has dispatched its electric scooters to all who have purchased and it will be opening the next purchase window very soon.

The company, which had in August this year forayed into the green mobility space with the launch of its electric scooters, S1 and S1 Pro priced at ₹99,999 and ₹1,29,999, respectively, had postponed delivery timelines for its much anticipated products citing global semiconductor shortage issue.

The company, after opening bookings at ₹499, had initially planned to start deliveries in October but was later pushed to November and then again to the second half of December.

This is just the beginning of the revolution, and from here the company looks forward to offering customers a seamless, convenient, and timely doorstep delivery and ownership experience, Ola Electric Chief Marketing Officer Varun Dubey said recently.

The company said it had last month rolled out the largest-ever direct-to-consumer experience initiative in the history of automotive retail, offering customer test rides across India.

India currently imports around 70% of electric vehicle-parts from China, a situation that deprives local carmakers of an indigenous and reliable supply chain -- a critical component for mass production.

