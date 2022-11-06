Ola Electric aims to produce 10 lakh units by November 2023

Ola S1 Air is priced at ₹85,000. It stands against Honda Activa, TVS Jupiter, Suzuki Access and Yamaha Fascino in the country. The new Ola S1 Air is powered by 2.5KWh lithium-ion battery and takes about 4.5 hours to charge fully. It is said to an IDC range of 100 km in Eco mode. It is claimed to have a IDC range of 100 km in Eco mode.

