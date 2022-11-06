Ola Electric aims to produce 10 lakh units by November 2023

Our cumulative production numbers: Dec 2021: 0; Nov 2022: 1,00,000; Nov 2023: 10,00,000; Nov 2024: 1,00,00,000.. This is the journey to #EndICEAge by 2025: Bhavish Aggarwal's tweet reads.
Ola Electric recently reported crossing the production of 1,00,000 vehicle units in November 2022. The company now aims to touch cumulative production of 10 lakh units by November 2023. Founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal said in a tweet.
"Our cumulative production numbers: Dec 2021: 0; Nov 2022: 1,00,000; Nov 2023: 10,00,000; Nov 2024: 1,00,00,000.. This is the journey to #EndICEAge by 2025," Aggarwal said in a tweet on Friday.
Ola Future Factory is claimed to be the world’s largest two wheeler factory. The integrated facility spread over 500 acres in Krishnagiri district in Tamil Nadu. The factory was setup in 2021.
The company, earlier said that it has the current capacity of 20 lakh units per annum at its factory. The capacity, Ola Electric said would be exhausted in the next six to eight months.
Ola - backed by Japan's Softbank Group currently manufactures electric scooters in India. Ola Electric e-scooter lineup consists of three scooters – Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro and the cheaper Ola S1 Air that was unveiled recently. The latter is the company's most-affordable electric scooter in the country.
Ola S1 Air is priced at ₹85,000. It stands against Honda Activa, TVS Jupiter, Suzuki Access and Yamaha Fascino in the country. The new Ola S1 Air is powered by 2.5KWh lithium-ion battery and takes about 4.5 hours to charge fully. It is said to an IDC range of 100 km in Eco mode. It is claimed to have a IDC range of 100 km in Eco mode.
In another tweet, Bhavish Aggarwal announced that Ola Electric will deliver e-scooters to its customers across India on the same or within 2-3 days, depending on the time it takes to register in the specific city.
“Starting next week, we will deliver to customers across India same day or within 2-3 days. The exact days depends on time it takes to register in your specific city. Visit our experience center or order online or during your test ride. Delivery will be within days!", Aggarwal post reads. The tweet was in reply to a Ola Electric customer who complained about the late delivery of his Ola electric scooter.
