Ola Electric aims to roll out premium, sporty car by 20244 min read . Updated: 16 Aug 2022, 05:58 AM IST
Ola Electric last month announced a $500 mn investment in an R&D unit in Bengaluru to develop EV batteries
MUMBAI : Ola Electric, the company founded by entrepreneur Bhavish Aggarwal, said it will debut an electric car in India by the “summer of 2024", a move that will put the startup head-to-head with legacy automakers such as Tata Motors Ltd, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd and Hyundai Motor Co.