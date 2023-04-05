Planning to buy Ola S1 Pro? If yes, then here’s some good news for you. Ola Electric is giving a flat discount of ₹5,000 on the price of the S1 Pro electric scooter. Otherwise priced at ₹1,30,000, Ola S1 Pro is selling at a discounted price of ₹1,24,999 on the company’s website.

Readers must note that the said discount is available till April 16, 2023.

It is offered in multiple colour options that include Porcelain White, Khaki, Neo Mint, Coral Glam, Jet Black, Marshmellow, Liquid Silver, Millennial Pink, Anthracite Grey, Midnight Blue and Matt Black.

The e-scooter is claimed to offer a true range of up to 170Km. Ola S1 Pro is said to jump from 0 to 40kmph in 2.9 seconds. The scooter takes 6.5 hours to charge. Eco, Normal, Sports and Hyper are the driving modes available on the vehicle.

In another news, the company has teased Concert mode on its electric scooters. The feature will be an advanced version of Party mode that was rolled out with MoveOS 3.

“If you loved Party Mode, get ready to have your mind blown. Concert Mode on MoveOS 4. Coming soon. Goosebumps in 3..2..1," Ola Electric wrote in a post on Twitter.

The company has also shared a video of how the feature will work. Basically, it is a step ahead of the Party mode. The video shows a couple of Ola S1 Pro scooters creating a ripple effect using all the lights on the scooter. The scooters can be seen dancing to the tune of music in the background.

Talking about MoveOS 4, the software update is expected to bring a host of other new features to Ola electric scooters. One of them could be the navigation system using Ola’s in-house maps.