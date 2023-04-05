Ola Electric announces ₹5,000 off on Ola S1 Pro, also teases Concert mode with MoveOS 41 min read . Updated: 05 Apr 2023, 04:01 PM IST
- Ola S1 Pro is claimed to offer a true range of up to 170Km. The electric scooter is said to jump from 0 to 40kmph in 2.9 seconds. T
Planning to buy Ola S1 Pro? If yes, then here’s some good news for you. Ola Electric is giving a flat discount of ₹5,000 on the price of the S1 Pro electric scooter. Otherwise priced at ₹1,30,000, Ola S1 Pro is selling at a discounted price of ₹1,24,999 on the company’s website.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×