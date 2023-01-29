Ola Electric has introduced two new subscription plans for its customers. The company has launched Ola Care and Ola Care+ plans to offer after-sale service for the owners of Ola Electric scooters. These plans cost ₹1,999 and ₹2,999, respectively (GST excluded).

Ola Care Subscription plans benefits

As part of the Ola Care Subscription plans, customers will get services like free home servicing that includes free home pickup and drop, theft assistance and roadside assistance. Ola Electric scooter owners can get consumable replacements free of charge for non-accidental and non-insurance cases.

Specifically, the Ola Care plan includes free labour on service, theft assistance helpline and roadside assistance. While the Ola Care+ plan offers annual comprehensive diagnostic, free home service and pickup/drop facility, free consumables, and 24x7 doctor and ambulance service.

The Plus plan also offers free taxi ride for onward journey in case of towing, free hotel accommodation in case of breakdowns outside the city and vehicle custody service to reduce towing wait time.

Anshul Khandelwal, Chief Marketing Officer, Ola, said “Being a customer centric brand, service has always been a top priority for us. Through the ‘Ola Care Subscription Plan’, we are completely reimagining the customer service experience and aim to bring in the best-in-class after sales service for our customers. The subscription plan offers customers a 360 degree access to our service network which is equipped to cater to customers at the convenience of their doorstep or at their nearest Ola Experience Centres."

Ola Electric offers three electric scooters in the country – Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro and Ola S1 Air. The S1 Air debuted on Diwali last year with an affordable price tag. Deliveries of the EV are expected to start from April this year.