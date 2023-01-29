Ola Electric announces subscription plans: Full details inside1 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2023, 09:43 AM IST
- As part of the Ola Care Subscription plans, customers will get services like free home servicing that includes free home pickup and drop, theft assistance and roadside assistance.
Ola Electric has introduced two new subscription plans for its customers. The company has launched Ola Care and Ola Care+ plans to offer after-sale service for the owners of Ola Electric scooters. These plans cost ₹1,999 and ₹2,999, respectively (GST excluded).
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×