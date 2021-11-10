Ola Electric announces test ride for S1 and S1 Pro. Read details

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Ola has announced the test rides for its e-scooters; S1 and S1 Pro starting today. The catch here is that this test ride may not be available in all cities. It will inform its interested buyers with mail and SMS for the scheduled test drives. “We will be organizing test ride camps in major cities. Appointment bookings will start 10th November onwards. There are no charges for a test ride. Don't forget to carry a valid driving license to take a test ride," said Ola. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ola has announced the test rides for its e-scooters; S1 and S1 Pro starting today. The catch here is that this test ride may not be available in all cities. It will inform its interested buyers with mail and SMS for the scheduled test drives. “We will be organizing test ride camps in major cities. Appointment bookings will start 10th November onwards. There are no charges for a test ride. Don't forget to carry a valid driving license to take a test ride," said Ola.

The e-scooters were announced in August this year. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

The e-scooters were announced in August this year. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

The delivery status will be updated via the Ola app for those who had done advance payment. “We have an algorithm-based process, where dates are decided on a first-come-first-serve basis, to ensure fair allocation of delivery dates to all our customers." The mobility firm has also warned buyers of fraudulent players offering advance delivery of your Ola scooter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

For the registration of Ola electric scooter you need to submit your proof of address at the time of balance payment. The documents that can be provided as address proof are your Aadhaar card, voter card, Indian passport, electricity bill or a legal affidavit, in case the current address does not match the existing address. Any variation in documentation requirements by your local RTO will be informed to you at the time of final delivery, the company said.

The Ola S1 and S1 Pro come with a warranty of 3 years/40,000 km (whichever is earlier), and the battery comes with a warranty of 3 years/unlimited km.