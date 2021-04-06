Ola Electric appoints auto veteran Yongsung Kim as head of sales strategy

Ola Electric—an electric vehicle manufacturing startup—on Tuesday announced the appointment of Yongsung Kim as the head of international and domestic sales strategy as the Bengaluru-based unicorn gears up to launch its electric two-wheelers. Kim was the head of sales and distribution departments of Kia Motors India subsidiary.

“A 35-year veteran with Hyundai Motor and Kia, Yongsung brings global automotive sales experience from around the world, including North America, Europe, United Kingdom, Middle East, Africa, Asean, Asia Pacific and of course India where he spent several years, first with Hyundai Motor and then with Kia, to build their market-leading presence in India," said Ola Electric in a statement.

It further added that Yongsung will lead both the domestic and international strategy for sales for Ola Electric as it gears up to launch its first electric scooter across India and multiple international markets, including Europe and the UK, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand and Southeast Asia in the coming years.

Ola electric has already started constructing its first factory in Tamil Nadu for manufacturing ten million units of electric two-wheelers. The SoftBank backed startup will invest Rs2,400 crore in the project and aims to create 10,000 jobs.

“I am excited to have Yongsung join our team at Ola Electric and look forward to collaborating with him as we launch our range of electric products around the world. His expertise in sales, distribution and service will be critical for our global expansion and for bringing our advanced, innovative electric products to our customers," Aggarwal, chairman and group chief executive, Ola.

“I am very excited to join Ola Electric and its team to develop a winning strategy for India and global sales for its range of EV products, beginning with the Ola Scooter. With this new assignment, I also returned to India, where I had spent several years in the sales teams of Hyundai Motors and Kia, so it is doubly satisfying for me and a great opportunity to work together towards putting India on the world EV map," said Yongsung.

