Ola Electric appoints auto veteran Yongsung Kim as head of sales strategy

“I am very excited to join Ola Electric and its team to develop a winning strategy for India and global sales for its range of EV products, beginning with the Ola Scooter. With this new assignment, I also returned to India, where I had spent several years in the sales teams of Hyundai Motors and Kia, so it is doubly satisfying for me and a great opportunity to work together towards putting India on the world EV map," said Yongsung.