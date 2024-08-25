Why the Chinese EV sector is not a ‘footnote’
Summary
- Ola Electric founder Bhavish Aggarwal says his company is the world’s fourth-largest EV company—excluding China. But China’s dominance in the industry is unmistakable.
China's booming electric vehicle (EV) market made waves in India recently when Bhavish Aggarwal, founder of Ola Electric, claimed his company was the world’s largest electric two-wheeler manufacturer and the fourth-largest EV company—with a footnote that this excludes China. Between January and July, Ola sold nearly 270,000 electric scooters, capturing 42% of the Indian market, with TVS Motor (17%) trailing in second place. This is a notable achievement, but the exclusion of China from a global comparison is glaring.