Ola Electric bids adieu to S1 electric scooter, sells only S1 Air and S1 Pro1 min read 29 Jul 2023, 12:28 PM IST
Ola Electric launches S1 Air scooter, discontinues S1 model, offers exclusive purchase window for S1 community. Features include 125 km range, 4.5 kW motor, touchscreen cluster, and 34L underseat storage.
Ola Electric has recently initiated bookings for its latest electric scooter, the S1 Air, which is positioned as its most affordable model. In line with this launch, the company has decided to discontinue the sales of the S1 electric scooter. As of now, Ola Electric will exclusively offer the S1 Air and S1 Pro models in the Indian market. The purchase window for the S1 Air is currently active exclusively for the S1 community and those who have previously reserved the scooter.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×