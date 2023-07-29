comScore
Ola Electric bids adieu to S1 electric scooter, sells only S1 Air and S1 Pro

 1 min read 29 Jul 2023, 12:28 PM IST Livemint

Ola Electric launches S1 Air scooter, discontinues S1 model, offers exclusive purchase window for S1 community. Features include 125 km range, 4.5 kW motor, touchscreen cluster, and 34L underseat storage.

Ola Electric will begin deliveries of the Ola S1 Air, an electric scooter with a range of 76km and a top speed of 85kmphPremium
Ola Electric will begin deliveries of the Ola S1 Air, an electric scooter with a range of 76km and a top speed of 85kmph

Ola Electric has recently initiated bookings for its latest electric scooter, the S1 Air, which is positioned as its most affordable model. In line with this launch, the company has decided to discontinue the sales of the S1 electric scooter. As of now, Ola Electric will exclusively offer the S1 Air and S1 Pro models in the Indian market. The purchase window for the S1 Air is currently active exclusively for the S1 community and those who have previously reserved the scooter.

The S1 Air by Ola Electric is equipped with a 3 kWh battery pack, providing an asserted range of 125 km on a single charge. The battery pack requires 5 hours to reach a full charge.

Under the hood, the scooter features a hub motor with a maximum power output of 4.5 kW. It boasts impressive acceleration capabilities, reaching from 0 to 40 kmph in just 3.3 seconds, and 60 kmph in 5.7 seconds. The top speed of the scooter is 90 kmph. To cater to different riding preferences, the S1 Air offers three riding modes: Eco, Normal, and Sports.

Speaking of features, the S1 Air scooter from Ola Electric will be equipped with various features, including cruise control and a touchscreen cluster. This cluster will allow the rider to access different information and utilize other functionalities of the scooter. Additionally, the S1 Air offers features like proximity unlock, call alerts, party mode, navigation, vacation mode, digital key, document storage, profiles, and moods. To manage costs, Ola Electric has opted for a screen resolution of 800x840.

The S1 Air is designed with a flat floorboard, providing enhanced practicality compared to the S1 Pro. The grab handle has been updated to a single-piece metal unit. As for storage, the scooter offers a spacious underseat storage capacity of 34 litres.

Moreover, the S1 Air is equipped with drum brakes both at the front and rear for its braking system. For suspension, telescopic forks handle the front, while dual shock absorbers take care of the rear. Additionally, the alloy wheels have been substituted with steel wheels on the scooter.

 

