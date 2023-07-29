Ola Electric has recently initiated bookings for its latest electric scooter, the S1 Air, which is positioned as its most affordable model. In line with this launch, the company has decided to discontinue the sales of the S1 electric scooter. As of now, Ola Electric will exclusively offer the S1 Air and S1 Pro models in the Indian market. The purchase window for the S1 Air is currently active exclusively for the S1 community and those who have previously reserved the scooter.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}