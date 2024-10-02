Ola Electric BOSS Sale: Get S1 scooters starting at ₹49,999 with exclusive community access - Full offer details

The 'Biggest Ola Season Sale' provides early access to Ola community members, offering discounts of up to 10,000 on the S1 range and benefits worth 21,000. Scooters start at 49,999, with additional perks for referrals and accessory offers.

Livemint
Updated2 Oct 2024, 02:35 PM IST
This sale features special discounts, with customers able to purchase the Ola S1 for as low as <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>49,999.
This sale features special discounts, with customers able to purchase the Ola S1 for as low as ₹49,999.

Ola Electric has kicked off its much-anticipated ‘Biggest Ola Season Sale,’ providing early access to its community members with exclusive offers on the Ola S1 range.

Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO of Ola Electric, took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce the sale, stating, “The @OlaElectric BOSS sale - Biggest Ola Season Sale, is now open for early access to our amazing community for today! Crazy offers and exclusive benefits!⚡️ As crazy as Ola S1 scooters starting at just 49,999!! 🙌 The BOSS of all products, prices, EVs is here 😉.”

Also Read | What an IPO signals about Ather’s battle against Ola Electric

This sale features special discounts, with customers able to purchase the Ola S1 for as low as 49,999. Ola Electric's official account further highlighted the offer, saying, “BOSS just called, and you don't want to miss it. 😉Biggest Ola Season Sale. Early access for the Ola Community. Valid only for today. Get the Ola S1 for as low as 49,999.”

According to the company, the sale includes up to 10,000 off on the entire S1 range, along with additional benefits worth up to 21,000. These perks include an exchange bonus of up to 5,000, 140+ MoveOS features worth 6,000, an eight-year battery warranty valued at 7,000, and Hypercharging credits worth 3,000.

Customers can also avail of a referral program, with a 3,000 discount for each referral and a 2,000 discount for referees purchasing the S1. The top 100 referring members stand a chance to win rewards worth up to 11,11,111. Additional offers on accessories are also part of the sale.

It is noteworthy that the ‘Biggest Ola Season Sale’ is available exclusively for Ola's community members today, offering a significant opportunity to avail of the company’s flagship electric scooters at highly competitive prices.

 

Also Read | Ola Electric builds new service team as complaints mount to 80,000 a month

Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

MoreLess
First Published:2 Oct 2024, 02:35 PM IST
Business NewsAuto NewsOla Electric BOSS Sale: Get S1 scooters starting at ₹49,999 with exclusive community access - Full offer details

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics share price

    283.95
    03:58 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    -1.1 (-0.39%)

    Tata Steel share price

    167.00
    03:56 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    -1.45 (-0.86%)

    Tata Power share price

    481.00
    03:58 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    -1.7 (-0.35%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    140.05
    03:55 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    2.4 (1.74%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Caplin Point Laboratories share price

    2,080.30
    03:52 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    182.75 (9.63%)

    PB Fintech share price

    1,729.65
    03:57 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    113.65 (7.03%)

    Welspun Living share price

    175.00
    03:50 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    11.25 (6.87%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    224.15
    03:56 PM | 1 OCT 2024
    13.75 (6.54%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      76,915.00-330.00
      Chennai
      76,921.00-330.00
      Delhi
      77,073.00-330.00
      Kolkata
      76,925.00-330.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Auto News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.