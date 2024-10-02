Ola Electric BOSS Sale: Get S1 scooters starting at ₹49,999 with exclusive community access - Full offer details

Ola Electric has kicked off its much-anticipated ‘Biggest Ola Season Sale,’ providing early access to its community members with exclusive offers on the Ola S1 range.
Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO of Ola Electric, took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce the sale, stating, “The @OlaElectric BOSS sale - Biggest Ola Season Sale, is now open for early access to our amazing community for today! Crazy offers and exclusive benefits!⚡️ As crazy as Ola S1 scooters starting at just ₹49,999!! 🙌 The BOSS of all products, prices, EVs is here 😉.”
This sale features special discounts, with customers able to purchase the Ola S1 for as low as ₹49,999. Ola Electric's official account further highlighted the offer, saying, “BOSS just called, and you don't want to miss it. 😉Biggest Ola Season Sale. Early access for the Ola Community. Valid only for today. Get the Ola S1 for as low as ₹49,999.”
According to the company, the sale includes up to ₹10,000 off on the entire S1 range, along with additional benefits worth up to ₹21,000. These perks include an exchange bonus of up to ₹5,000, 140+ MoveOS features worth ₹6,000, an eight-year battery warranty valued at ₹7,000, and Hypercharging credits worth ₹3,000.
Customers can also avail of a referral program, with a ₹3,000 discount for each referral and a ₹2,000 discount for referees purchasing the S1. The top 100 referring members stand a chance to win rewards worth up to ₹11,11,111. Additional offers on accessories are also part of the sale.
It is noteworthy that the ‘Biggest Ola Season Sale’ is available exclusively for Ola's community members today, offering a significant opportunity to avail of the company’s flagship electric scooters at highly competitive prices.
