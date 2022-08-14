Ola Electric is set to unveil its first electric car in India on August 15, 2022. The company and its CEO Bhavish Aggarwal have been teasing the upcoming electric car via Twitter for some time now. In a latest teaser video shared by Bhavish Aggarwal, one can see the right quarter panel of what appears to be the Ola Electric Car in Red colour.

Sharing the video, Aggarwal wrote “Picture abhi baaki hai mere dost😎 See you on 15th August 2pm!".

To recall, Ola Electric scooter was also launched on August 15 last year. The company then showcased Ola Electric S1 and S1 Pro.

The upcoming electric car is said to come equipped with in-house developed technologies like driver assistance systems. It is speculated to have a range of 500 kms with a single charge. Ola has been teasing its electric car now and then. It has previously teased cars in different styles including SUV as well as hatchback. But the latest video shows what appears to be a sedan-style electric car. It reveals a clean profile on the side with one strong character line running down the middle.

More than just Ola Electric Car

It is also rumoured that the company may bring two new products at the August 15 event. These may include new colour variants of Ola Electric S1 Pro or a more affordable electric scooter compared to its flagship S1 Pro. Ola has been teasing ‘greenest EV’ it has ever made on Twitter which is likely to be a green colour model of S1 Pro. Or it could be an announcement of a new facility where Ola can develop the electric car and its battery cells.

“Two new colours? Two new features? Or two new cars? 😉 Find out in just 2 days! 😎 At 2pm on 15th August only on http://olaelectric.com! See you there, India," reads a tweet by Ola Electric official Twitter handle.

