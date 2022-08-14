Ola Electric Car debut on August 15: What we know so far2 min read . Updated: 14 Aug 2022, 12:22 PM IST
- Ola Electric will unveil its first electric car on August 15 at 2pm. The company has been teasing the upcoming vehicle via online platforms
Ola Electric is set to unveil its first electric car in India on August 15, 2022. The company and its CEO Bhavish Aggarwal have been teasing the upcoming electric car via Twitter for some time now. In a latest teaser video shared by Bhavish Aggarwal, one can see the right quarter panel of what appears to be the Ola Electric Car in Red colour.