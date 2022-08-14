Ola Electric Car debut on August 15: What we know so far

It is also rumoured that the company may bring two new products at the August 15 event. These may include new colour variants of Ola Electric S1 Pro or a more affordable electric scooter compared to its flagship S1 Pro. Ola has been teasing ‘greenest EV’ it has ever made on Twitter which is likely to be a green colour model of S1 Pro. Or it could be an announcement of a new facility where Ola can develop the electric car and its battery cells.

