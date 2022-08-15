Ola Electric Car first look, S1 Pro new 'Khaki' colour & Ola S1 announced

Ola Electric Car first look, S1 Pro new 'Khaki' colour & Ola S1 announced1 min read . 15 Aug 2022
- On 75th Independence Day, Ola introduced a Khaki colour variant of Ola Electric S1 Pro. It also showcased its first electric car.
Ola Electric unveiled its first electric scooter in India today. Ola Electric Car is claimed to be the ‘sportiest-ever’ car in India with an all-glass roof. Ola Electric Car will have a range of more than 500 km and will go from 0 to 100 speed in 4 seconds. At the event, the company also announced a Khaki colour variant of the Ola Electric S1 Pro. It also revealed price and availability details of Ola S1.
Ola S1 Pro is currently offered in Marshmellow , Neo Mint, Porcelain White, Coral Glam, Jet Black, Liquid Silver, Matt Black, Anthracite Grey and Gerua colour options
In his address today, Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal revealed that Ola's first electric car will debut in the country in 2024.
Ola Electric Car is designed to deliver a drag co-efficient of less than 2.1 and will have Ola's own MoveOS. Ola says that the car will have best-in class design and performance
Aggarwal shared a teaser video of what appears to be Ola Electric Car revealing its right quarter panel.
The electric car comes with 500km range and will move up from o to 100 within 4 seconds, It is claimed to be the sportiest-ever car in India with all-glass roof
Customers pre-reserving the Ola S1 will get access to early purchase window starting Sep 1. For others, purchase window will begin September 2.
It is built on same platform as S1 Pro and runs on MoveOS 3. The introductory price of Ola S1 is ₹99,999
Features of MoveOS 3 include moods, digital key sharing and more
