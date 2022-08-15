Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper

Ola Electric Car first look, S1 Pro new 'Khaki' colour & Ola S1 announced

Aggarwal shares first look of Ola Electric Car 
1 min read . 15 Aug 2022Livemint

  • On 75th Independence Day, Ola introduced a Khaki colour variant of Ola Electric S1 Pro. It also showcased its first electric car.

Ola Electric unveiled its first electric scooter in India today. Ola Electric Car is claimed to be the ‘sportiest-ever’ car in India with an all-glass roof. Ola Electric Car will have a range of more than 500 km and will go from 0 to 100 speed in 4 seconds. At the event, the company also announced a Khaki colour variant of the Ola Electric S1 Pro. It also revealed price and availability details of Ola S1.

15 Aug 2022, 02:42 PM IST Ola S1 Pro 'Khakhi' colour variant announced

Ola S1 Pro is currently offered in Marshmellow , Neo Mint, Porcelain White, Coral Glam, Jet Black, Liquid Silver, Matt Black, Anthracite Grey and Gerua colour options

View Full Image
Ola S1 Pro in new Khaki colour
15 Aug 2022, 02:39 PM IST Ola Electric Car coming in 2024

In his address today, Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal revealed that Ola's first electric car will debut in the country in 2024.

15 Aug 2022, 02:38 PM IST Ola Electric Car features

Ola Electric Car is designed to deliver a drag co-efficient of less than 2.1 and will have Ola's own MoveOS. Ola says that the car will have best-in class design and performance

15 Aug 2022, 02:36 PM IST Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has previously teased the upcoming electric car online

Aggarwal shared a teaser video of what appears to be Ola Electric Car revealing its right quarter panel.

15 Aug 2022, 02:32 PM IST Ola showcases its first electric car in India

The electric car comes with 500km range and will move up from o to 100 within 4 seconds, It is claimed to be the sportiest-ever car in India with all-glass roof

15 Aug 2022, 02:28 PM IST Ola S1 can be reserved at a pre-reserve price of ₹499

Customers pre-reserving the Ola S1 will get access to early purchase window starting Sep 1. For others, purchase window will begin September 2.

15 Aug 2022, 02:25 PM IST Ola S1 unveiled

It is built on same platform as S1 Pro and runs on MoveOS 3. The introductory price of Ola S1 is 99,999

15 Aug 2022, 02:25 PM IST Ola S1 unveiled

View Full Image
Ola Electric S1 unveiled in Jet Black, Porcelain White, Neo Mint and Liquid Silver
15 Aug 2022, 02:25 PM IST MoveOS 3 coming Diwali this year

Features of MoveOS 3 include moods, digital key sharing and more

15 Aug 2022, 02:08 PM IST CEO Bhavish Aggarwal takes the stage to unveil new products

View Full Image
Ola CEO
15 Aug 2022, 01:46 PM IST Watch live: The event will begin in less than 15 minutes

Ola's Mission Electric 2022 event is scheduled to start at 2pm today.

1
">

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!