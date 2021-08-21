Ola Electric launched a new scooter last week. Now, the company's CEO has confirmed that they are planning to even launch an electric car. Ola CEO, Bhavish Aggarwal, in response to tweet acknowledged that the company is working on a new electric car and it plans to launch as early as 2023. o

On one of Aggarwal's post on Twitter, a follower asked whether his own private car ran on petrol, diesel or electricity? To which Aggarwal answered that he never even owned a car up until two months ago. He then claimed that his current car is a hybrid whereas his next car will be Ola's electric car in 2023.

Never owned a car till 2 months ago. Now a hybrid. Next one will be electric in 2023. Ola’s electric car 😉 — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) August 16, 2021

Ola Electric stepped into the automotive world with the launch of Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro. The two new scooters are being manufactured from the company's Chennai plant. It is yet to be seen what Ola plans for its first electric car.

The Ola S1 has been launched at a price of ₹99,999 whereas the Ola S1 Pro has been priced at ₹1,29,999. However, in four states, the prices are lower thanks to the FAME subsidy as well as new subsidies from the state govt. The prices turn out to be as low ₹79,999 in Gujarat for the S1 variant while the S1 Pro variant is priced as low as ₹1,09,999.

Ola has promised that the scooter will be available for purchase from 8 September and buyers will start getting their vehicles from the month of October, just in time for the festive season.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.