Ola electric car launch timeline confirmed by CEO Bhavish Aggarwal. Details here

The Ola S1 has been launched at a price of ₹99,999 whereas the Ola S1 Pro has been priced at ₹1,29,999. However, in four states, the prices are lower thanks to the FAME subsidy as well as new subsidies from the state govt. The prices turn out to be as low ₹79,999 in Gujarat for the S1 variant while the S1 Pro variant is priced as low as ₹1,09,999.

