Ola Electric car price reveal soon? Company shares new teaser

Ola showcased its first electric car in the country earlier this year. The electric car will have a range of more than 500 km on a single charge. Ola, however, did not reveal the price of the car then. But it is likely that it may happen soon. The company has shared a new teaser video of Ola Electric car which highlights its exterior and interior design.
“This one’s going to be a dream on 4 wheels! We know you’re as excited for it as we are. Give us #EndICEage in the comments!", reads the post shared by Ola Electric on microblogging platform Twitter.
As mentioned above, Ola first unveiled its electric car on August 15, 2022. It is touted by the company as the ‘sportiest-ever’ car in India. Ola then announced that the car will be equipped with an all-glass roof. The electric will come with assisted drive technology and offer keyless operation.
Major highlight of the electric car is that it will hit a speed of 100 Kmph from 0 Kmph in four seconds. On a single charge, it will have a range of more than 500 Km. Additionally, the upcoming Ola Electric car will have a drag coefficient of 0.21.
Unveiling the electric car earlier this year, CEO Bhavish Aggarwal, said “We deserve a car that defines this new India. An India that is fearless and believes in writing its own destiny. Our car is going to be one of the fastest cars in India. 0 to 100 within 4 seconds, it will have a range of more than 500 kilometres per charge. It will be the sportiest car ever built in India, with an all-glass roof, it will have Move OS and assisted driving capabilities as good as any other car in the world. It will be keyless and handle less."
During the event, Aggarwal also revealed the expected launch timeline of the Ola Electric Car. He said that the car is set to make its debut in the Indian market in 2024, although he did not reveal the exact date/month of the launch.
