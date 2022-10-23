Ola Electric car price reveal soon? Company shares new teaser

Unveiling the electric car earlier this year, CEO Bhavish Aggarwal, said “We deserve a car that defines this new India. An India that is fearless and believes in writing its own destiny. Our car is going to be one of the fastest cars in India. 0 to 100 within 4 seconds, it will have a range of more than 500 kilometres per charge. It will be the sportiest car ever built in India, with an all-glass roof, it will have Move OS and assisted driving capabilities as good as any other car in the world. It will be keyless and handle less."