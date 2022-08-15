Ola Electric Car unveiled with more than 500km range: Design, features and more

Ola Electric Car unveiled with more than 500km range: Design, features and more1 min read . 15 Aug 2022
- Ola Electric Car will come with assisted drive technology and offer keyless operation.
Ola showcased its first electric car at its Mission Electric 2022 event today. The company’s CEO Bhavish Aggarwal unveiled the first look of the upcoming electric car during the event. He also shared information about the car’s features and design.
Ola Electric Car: Design and feature
Ola Electric Car is touted by the company as ‘sportiest-ever’ car in India. It will be equipped with an all-glass roof. It will come with assisted drive technology and offer keyless operation.
Major highlight of the electric car is that it will hit a speed of 100 Kmph from 0 Kmph in four seconds. On a single charge, it will have a range of more than 500 Km. Additionally, the upcoming Ola Electric car will have a drag coefficient of 0.21.
“We deserve a car that defines this new India. An India that is fearless and believes in writing its own destiny. Our car is going to be one of the fastest cars in India. 0 to 100 within 4 seconds, it will have a range of more than 500 kilometres per charge. It will be the sportiest car ever built in India, with an all-glass roof, it will have Move OS and assisted driving capabilities as good as any other car in the world. It will be keyless and handleless," said CEO Bhavish Aggarwal during the livestream.
Ola Electric Car: Availability
During the event, Aggarwal also revealed the expected launch timeline of the Ola Electric Car. He said that the car is set to make its debut in the Indian market in 2024, which means it is still in the stage of development. Exact date/month was not revealed though.
Ola has also introduced a Khaki colour variant of its Ola Electric S1 Pro. The new colour model will join the existing Marshmellow , Neo Mint, Porcelain White, Coral Glam, Jet Black, Liquid Silver, Matt Black, Anthracite Grey and Gerua colour options of Ola Electric S1 Pro. Ola S1 is another product launched by the company today at an introductory price of ₹99,999.
