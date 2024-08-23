Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal counters MapmyIndia's claims, denies involvement in mapping dispute
Electric two-wheeler manufacturer Ola Electric, led by Co-Founder Bhavish Aggarwal, has dismissed allegations from MapmyIndia regarding the alleged copying of their mapping technology. Aggarwal, who is also the Chairman and Managing Director of ANI Technologies—the parent company of Ola Electric—asserted that the claims were an attempt by MapmyIndia to leverage the attention surrounding Ola Electric's recent IPO.