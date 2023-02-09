Ola Electric CEO goes Pathaan's style, teases upcoming electic bikes
- As visible in the teaser, the bikes get LED Daytime Running Lamps. It is expected that the motorbikes are in the early stage of their development and likely to be cafe racer, a cruiser, adventurer tourer, a scrambler and a naked motorbike.
Ola Electric has teased five new electric bikes. The company displayed the silhouettes of these upcoming electric bikes recently. However, Ola Electric has not revealed any information on these e-bikes. It was interesting how the Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal teased the bikes. He went Pathaan’s style making the announcement. Aggarwal said, “Kursi ki peti bandh lo, kyuki mausam bigadne wala hai."
