Ola Electric CEO goes Pathaan's style, teases upcoming electic bikes

Ola Electric has teased five new electric bikes. The company displayed the silhouettes of these upcoming electric bikes recently. However, Ola Electric has not revealed any information on these e-bikes. It was interesting how the Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal teased the bikes. He went Pathaan’s style making the announcement. Aggarwal said, “Kursi ki peti bandh lo, kyuki mausam bigadne wala hai."

As visible in the teaser, the e-bikes get LED Daytime Running Lamps. It is expected that the motorbikes are in the early stage of their development and likely to be cafe racer, a cruiser, adventurer tourer, a scrambler and a naked motorbike.

Ola Electric has also expanded its line-up of electric scooters. The company has introduced new variants of its electric scooters S1 and S1 Pro with low range of 2kWh battery pack options. The new Ola S1 Air scooter with low battery range is priced at ₹84,999, while the S1 scooter is priced at ₹99,999 (all prices, ex-showroom).

Speaking of bookings, Ola Electric has opened the reservations window for its Ola S1 Air 2 kWh variant today. Deliveries of the scooter will commence from July this year. The company has also opened the purchase window for its S1 2kWh scooters. Moreover, during the announcement, Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal stated that the deliveries have been delayed by three months due to the revised battery pack.

In terms of battery range, the 2kWh battery pack is claimed to offer a range of 91 km (IDC) on a single charge on the Ola S1 scooter. Its battery powers the same mid-drive motor which can churn out 8.5 kW (11.3 bhp) and is claimed to offer a top speed of 90 kmph.

Whereas, the Ola S1 Air is claimed to offer a range of 85km (IDC) on a single charge from the 4.5 kW (6 bhp) motor. Its top is rated at 85 kmph. The company informed that those who already booked their S1 Air with the 2.5 kWh battery pack will be upgraded to the 3kWh batterp pack for free. The top-spec S1 Air gets a 4kWh battery with an IDC range of 165 km.