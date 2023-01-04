Ola Electric CEO reveals upcoming subscription plans

The manufacturer’s product pipelines suggest that in 2023, there will be a mass-market scooter such as the S1 Air. Then for 2024, the company will introduce a premium motorcycle (cruisers, sports, adventurer and road-bikes) along with a mass-market motorbike. In 2025, Ola Electric plans to launch a premium car and then a premium SUV. However, the manufacturer stated that the vehicle should launch in 2024 and may be in 2025, the manufacturer will start the deliveries of the same. Finally, for 2026, the company will bring a new mass-market car.