Ola Electric claims to resolve 10,644 customer complaints amid social media feud

Ola Electric Mobility has reported that it has resolved 99.1 per cent of the 10,644 complaints lodged with the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA), according to a regulatory filing made by the company. The company also confirmed that it has provided detailed information and clarifications in response to a show cause notice issued by the CCPA.

In its stock exchange filing on Monday evening, Ola Electric stated, "We wish to emphasise that out of 10,644 complaints that we received from the CCPA, 99.1 per cent of the complaints were resolved to the complete satisfaction of the customer as per Ola Electric's robust redressal mechanism."

The notice from the CCPA, issued on 7 October 2024, cites alleged violations of consumer rights, misleading advertisements, and unfair trade practices. Ola Electric has been given 15 days to formally respond to the notice.

This development follows a public spat between Ola founder Bhavish Agarwal and stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra on social media platform X. Kamra had raised concerns over the after-sales and service quality of Ola Electric scooters, citing complaints from disgruntled customers.

To recap, there was a heated exchange after Agarwal responded to Kamra’s criticism regarding the condition of Ola electric scooters displayed outside what seemed to be an Ola dealership. Agarwal suggested that if Kamra genuinely cared about the scooters, he would gladly pay him to assist the company. Otherwise, the Ola CEO advised Kamra to "shut up" and allow Ola to address the "real customer issues."

Nevertheless, the situation developed into a series of posts, with each exchange intensifying the "feud" between Agarwal and Kamra, leading to a more "ugly" confrontation as online users observed and weighed in.

Overall, public reactions to the Agarwal-Kamra dispute largely sided with Kamra, as numerous individuals claiming to be Ola customers supported the comedian's statements. Many netizens also criticized Agarwal for his impolite response to the complaints.