Ola Electric confirms to refund charger money to eligible customers1 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 01:55 PM IST
Ola Electric announced on Twitter that it will reimburse the charger money to customers.
On Thursday, Ola Electric announced that it would cover the cost of chargers for its electric scooter customers. In a statement posted on Twitter, the company noted that the electric vehicle sector has achieved remarkable growth in recent years, despite efforts from certain vested interest groups. Ola Electric was likely referencing the recent discussions regarding charger pricing, which have been the subject of some debate within the industry.
