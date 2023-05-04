On Thursday, Ola Electric announced that it would cover the cost of chargers for its electric scooter customers. In a statement posted on Twitter, the company noted that the electric vehicle sector has achieved remarkable growth in recent years, despite efforts from certain vested interest groups. Ola Electric was likely referencing the recent discussions regarding charger pricing, which have been the subject of some debate within the industry.

"As a leader of the industry we remain committed to putting our customers first. Therefore, setting aside the technicalities and as an example for others to follow, we have decided to reimburse the charger monies to all eligible customers," it stated.

According to the company's statement, this decision will not only showcase Ola Electric's dedication to the electric vehicle revolution but also reinforce trust and deliver added value to its customers. The statement did not disclose the exact amount that Ola Electric intends to reimburse for the chargers.

Previous reports had suggested that government officials estimated the reimbursement amount to be approximately ₹130 crore. In related news, TVS Motor Company recently announced that it will provide a goodwill benefit scheme, refunding approximately ₹20 crore to customers who paid more than the fixed threshold limit under the FAME scheme.

Recently, the Indian government issued notices to Okinawa Autotech and Hero Electric for violating localisation norms under the FAME-II Scheme and requested the recovery of incentives claimed since FY20. The audits for 2020 and 2021 have been reopened based on anonymous emails, revealing that many companies were importing certain components not manufactured in India.

The FAME II (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles in India) scheme started on April 1, 2019, for a period of three years, which was further extended for two more years up to March 31, 2024. The total allocation for FAME Scheme Phase II is ₹10,000 crore, with a focus on public and commercial transport in the segments of electric three-wheelers (e-3W), electric four-wheelers (e-4W), and electric buses.

(With inputs from PTI)