Ola Electric crosses ‘fastest-ever’ 1 lakh vehicle production in 10 months

Ola, which is backed by Japan's Softbank Group, currently makes e-scooters in India. The company unveiled Ola Future Factory in Krishnagiri district in Tamil Nadu last year. Claimed to be the world’s largest two wheeler factory. It is an integrated facility spread over 500 acres with manufacturing, battery as well as supplier parks. Ola Electric e-scooter lineup consists of three scooters – Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro and the cheaper Ola S1 Air which was unveiled recently.