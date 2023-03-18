Ola Electric has announced an Exchange Weekend offer for the potential buyers of Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro. Announcing the offer via a Twitter post, the company wrote “Here’s a weekend plan. Come over to an Ola Experience Centre, ditch your petrol two-wheeler, and ride out on India’s #1 EV at zero additional cost*."

Available for March 18 and March 19, buyers can get an exchange bonus of up to ₹10,000 as part of the offer. As per the post, the said offer will be applicable in select cities. Names of the cities are not mentioned in the tweet though.

Ola Electric official webpage states that the exchange bonus for the rest of India will be ₹5,000. Those who wish to exchange their existing petrol two-wheeler can get up to ₹45,000 exchange discounts.

For the unversed, Ola S1 Pro comes with a starting price of ₹1.40 lakh. It is offered in multiple colour options that include Porcelain White, Khaki, Neo Mint, Coral Glam, Jet Black, Marshmellow, Liquid Silver, Millennial Pink, Anthracite Grey, Midnight Blue and Matt Black.

The e-scooter is claimed to offer a true range of up to 170Km. Ola S1 Pro is said to jump from 0 to 40kmph in 2.9 seconds. The scooter takes 6.5 hours to charge. Eco, Normal, Sports and Hyper are the driving modes available on the vehicle.

Ola S1, on the other hand, comes with a starting price of ₹99,999. Ola S1 comes with a top speed of 90kmph with a 0 to 40kmph speed of 3.6 seconds. The Scooter comes with a driving range of 121 km with a peak power of 8.5 kW. Both variants get a battery capacity of 3.92 kWh.

Recently, the company announced a free front fork replacement for Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro electric scooters. The company has issued an official statement via microblogging platform Twitter. As announced by Ola, it will offer a free of cost upgrade to the front fork via Ola Experience Centre. The appointment window for the same will open from March 22, 2023.