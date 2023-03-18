Ola Electric Exchange Weekend offer: What is it and what are the benefits2 min read . Updated: 18 Mar 2023, 02:39 PM IST
- The said offer is available on both Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro that come with a starting price of ₹99,999
Ola Electric has announced an Exchange Weekend offer for the potential buyers of Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro. Announcing the offer via a Twitter post, the company wrote “Here’s a weekend plan. Come over to an Ola Experience Centre, ditch your petrol two-wheeler, and ride out on India’s #1 EV at zero additional cost*."
