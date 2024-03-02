Ola Electric extends discounts S1 Pro, S1 Air, and S1 X+ till March 2024: Check all offers
Ola Electric extends price reduction offer on S1 Pro, S1 Air, and S1 X models until March 2024, with attractive prices starting from ₹84,999. Offers 8-year/80,000 km extended battery warranty and plans to expand service network by 50% by April 2024.
Ola Electric, the prominent electric two-wheeler brand, has decided to extend its enticing price reduction offer until the end of March 2024. This means that the S1 Pro, S1 Air, and S1 X+ (3kWh) models will continue to be available at attractive prices of ₹1,29,999, ₹1,04,999, and ₹84,999 respectively, all ex-showroom rates.