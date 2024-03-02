Hello User
Ola Electric extends discounts S1 Pro, S1 Air, and S1 X+ till March 2024: Check all offers

Ola Electric extends discounts S1 Pro, S1 Air, and S1 X+ till March 2024: Check all offers

Livemint

Ola Electric extends price reduction offer on S1 Pro, S1 Air, and S1 X models until March 2024, with attractive prices starting from 84,999. Offers 8-year/80,000 km extended battery warranty and plans to expand service network by 50% by April 2024.

The Gen2 Ola S1 Pro showcases a range of enhancements, encompassing significant improvements to its framework, motor, battery pack, and other aspects.

Ola Electric, the prominent electric two-wheeler brand, has decided to extend its enticing price reduction offer until the end of March 2024. This means that the S1 Pro, S1 Air, and S1 X+ (3kWh) models will continue to be available at attractive prices of 1,29,999, 1,04,999, and 84,999 respectively, all ex-showroom rates.

Furthermore, the S1 X (4kWh) variant is priced at 1,09,999, while the S1 X (2kWh) comes in at 79,999, and the S1 X (3kWh) is available for 89,999, all ex-showroom. As an added bonus, Ola Electric has introduced an industry-first 8-year/80,000 km extended battery warranty at no extra cost. Customers also have the option to enhance their warranty coverage with an add-on, increasing the limit to 1,25,000 km, starting at a nominal price of 4,999.

In a strategic move to enhance customer service, Ola Electric has revealed plans to expand its service network by 50 percent, increasing the current 414 service centers to a total of 600 across the country by April 2024.

In addition to the pricing adjustments, the company unveiled its latest software iteration, MoveOS 4, enhancing the overall user experience. MoveOS 4 introduces several safety features such as tamper alert, Hill Hold, and Hill Descent Control.

Other notable updates include garage mode, faster hypercharging, improved regeneration, profile controls, Care Mood, Concert mode, increased range, and improved proximity unlock. A new Ride Journal feature will provide users with insights into average speed, battery usage, range, regen, efficiency, money saved, and distance covered.

To recall, the company has also showcased four models - Diamondhead, Adventure, Cruiser, and Roadster - though the specific release order remains unconfirmed. As the electric mobility sector continues to evolve, Ola Electric's strategic pricing adjustments and feature enhancements aim to position them as a frontrunner in the competitive market.

