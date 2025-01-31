Ola Electric has launched its latest range of S1 electric scooters, introducing a total of eight models built on the brand’s advanced Gen 3 platform. The refreshed line-up includes the flagship S1 Pro+, alongside the S1 Pro, S1 X, and S1 X+, each available with different battery configurations.

Ola Electric has launched its latest range of S1 electric scooters, introducing a total of eight models built on the brand’s advanced Gen 3 platform. The refreshed line-up includes the flagship S1 Pro+, alongside the S1 Pro, S1 X, and S1 X+, each available with different battery configurations. Ola will also continue retailing its Gen 2 models at discounts of up to ₹35,000.

Expanded Ola S1 Range Ola S1 X The Ola S1 X now comes in three battery pack variants: a 2 kWh option priced at ₹70,999, a 3 kWh variant at ₹89,999, and a 4 kWh model at ₹99,999. Delivering a peak power output of 7 kW, the scooter reaches a top speed of 123 km/h and offers an impressive IDC-certified range of up to 242 km.

Ola S1 X+ The Ola S1 X+ is designed as a more powerful alternative, priced at ₹1,07,999. It boasts an 11 kW peak power output and a top speed of 125 km/h while maintaining an IDC-certified range of up to 242 km. Enhancements include a front disc brake with single-channel ABS, a physical key, and a range of new colour options.