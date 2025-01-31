Ola Electric has unveiled eight new S1 electric scooter models based on the Gen 3 platform, including the flagship S1 Pro+. The range features various battery configurations across the S1 Pro, S1 X, and S1 X+ models.

Ola Electric has launched its latest range of S1 electric scooters, introducing eight models built on the brand's advanced Gen 3 platform. The refreshed line-up includes the flagship S1 Pro+, alongside the S1 Pro, S1 X, and S1 X+, each available with different battery configurations.

Expanded Ola S1 Range Ola S1 X The Ola S1 X now comes in three battery pack variants: a 2 kWh option priced at ₹70,999, a 3 kWh variant at ₹89,999, and a 4 kWh model at ₹99,999. Delivering a peak power output of 7 kW, the scooter reaches a top speed of 123 km/h and offers an impressive IDC-certified range of up to 242 km.

Ola S1 X+ The Ola S1 X+ is designed as a more powerful alternative, priced at ₹1,07,999. It boasts an 11 kW peak power output and a top speed of 125 km/h while maintaining an IDC-certified range of up to 242 km. Enhancements include a front disc brake with single-channel ABS, a physical key, and a range of new colour options.

Ola S1 Pro The Ola S1 Pro is offered with two battery configurations – 3 kWh priced at ₹ ₹114999 and 4 kWh priced at ₹134999 – delivering an IDC range of up to 242 km. It shares the same 125 km/h top speed as the S1 X+.

Ola S1 Pro+ As the flagship model, the Ola S1 Pro+ comes equipped with a dual-channel ABS, rim decals, a die-cast grab handle, and a two-tone seat. It is powered by a 13 kW motor, reaching a top speed of 141 km/h. This model is available with two battery pack options – 4 kWh priced at ₹154999 and 5.3 kWh priced at ₹169,999. The larger 5.3 kWh battery, featuring Ola's proprietary 4680 cells, offers an impressive IDC range of 320 km. A fresh range of colours is also introduced with this model.

Gen 3 Platform: Technological Advancements The Gen 3 platform brings a host of technological upgrades to Ola’s electric scooters, focusing on efficiency, reliability, and performance.

Advanced Powertrain All Gen 3 scooters now feature a mid-drive electric motor, which is claimed to be four times more energy-efficient and five times more reliable compared to the previous hub motor setup. The new motor also integrates the Motor Control Unit (MCU) and is capable of generating up to 13 kW of peak power.

In a significant change, Ola has replaced the previous belt drive with a chain drive. This upgrade enhances energy efficiency by two per cent and improves acceleration by 10%. Additionally, the chain drive boasts double the lifespan of the belt system while maintaining similar noise levels.

All Gen 3 scooters incorporate a brake-by-wire system, featuring a single-channel ABS as standard, with select models offering dual-channel ABS. The brake-by-wire technology enhances energy regeneration, boosting overall range by up to 15%. It also extends the lifespan of brake pads, reducing maintenance requirements.

Integrated Electronics with Future ADAS Support Ola has streamlined its electronics architecture by consolidating three separate circuit boards into a single integrated unit. This redesign increases reliability and reduces the number of components. The new, more powerful CPU is designed to support Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) in the future, paving the way for potential autonomous and smart riding features.

Ola will also continue retailing its Gen 2 models at discounts of up to ₹35,000.