Ola Electric holds a battery secret on road to IPO
Summary
- Singapore-based Eastspring, a subsidiary of Prudential Plc, and UK-based Pictet are among investors which have shown interest to be anchor investors in the e-scooter firm.
Bhavish Aggarwal-led Ola Electric is close to signing up anchor investors for its initial public offering (IPO), the first in India's electric vehicle space, two people aware of the development said. The maker of S1 series of electric scooters has pitched its state-of-the-art battery technology under development as the USP in its road shows, the people said.