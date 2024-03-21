Ola Electric holds a battery secret on road to IPO

On 13 March, the Centre unveiled the ₹500 crore Electric Mobility Promotion Scheme (EMPS) 2024 to encourage the purchase of electric two- and three-wheelers, a measure expected to support companies including Ola Electric. However, despite EMPS extending subsidy benefits for four months, the quantum of subsidy per vehicle has been lowered, noted Rohan Kanwar Gupta, vice president, ICRA. "Accordingly, a reduction in the subsidy benefit is a short-term impediment and will impact demand/realizations to an extent. Notwithstanding the same, OEMs will continue to strive to offer competitive products by leveraging their cost structure through localization of key components and value engineering capabilities. In addition, softening in battery cells prices (which accounts for almost 40% of vehicle cost) will also help them offset the impact of lower subsidies to some extent," Gupta added.