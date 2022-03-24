Ola Electric, Hyundai Global to get PLI incentive for ACC battery storage

Ola Electric, Hyundai Global to get PLI incentive for ACC battery storage2 min read . 03:08 PM IST
- ACC PLI scheme is expected to accelerate EV adoption
- The manufacturing facility would have to be set up within a period of two years
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Ola Electric, Hyundai Global Motors are among the companies selected for incentive under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC) Battery Storage. It also includes Reliance New Energy Solar Limited and Rajesh Exports Limited. These companies will receive incentives under India's ₹ 18,100 crore programme to boost local battery cell production.
Ola Electric, Hyundai Global Motors are among the companies selected for incentive under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC) Battery Storage. It also includes Reliance New Energy Solar Limited and Rajesh Exports Limited. These companies will receive incentives under India's ₹ 18,100 crore programme to boost local battery cell production.
The manufacturing facility would have to be set up within a period of two years. The incentive will be disbursed thereafter over a period of five years on sale of batteries manufactured in India.
The manufacturing facility would have to be set up within a period of two years. The incentive will be disbursed thereafter over a period of five years on sale of batteries manufactured in India.
The Government approved the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme 'National Programme on Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC) Battery Storage’ for achieving manufacturing capacity of Fifty (50) Giga Watt Hour (GWh) of ACC for enhancing India’s Manufacturing Capabilities with a budgetary outlay of ₹ 18,100 crore.
Under the said initiative the emphasis of the Government is to achieve greater domestic value addition, while at the same time ensure that the levelized cost of battery manufacturing in India is globally competitive.
The beneficiary firm shall be free to choose suitable advanced technology and the corresponding plant and machinery, raw material and other intermediate goods for setting up cell manufacturing facility to cater to any application.
The Program envisages an investment which will boost domestic manufacturing and also facilitate battery storage demand creation for both electric vehicles and stationary storage along with development of a complete domestic supply chain and Foreign Direct Investment in the country.
ACC PLI scheme is expected to accelerate EV adoption and hence translate into net savings of ₹ 2,00,000 crore to ₹ 2,50,000 crore on account of oil import bill during the period of this Programme and increase the share of renewable energy at the national grid level.
This PLI scheme for Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC) ( ₹18,100 crore) along with the already launched PLI Scheme for automotive sector ( ₹25,938 crore) and Faster Adaption of Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles (FAME) ( ₹10,000 crore) will enable India to leapfrog from traditional fossil fuel-based automobile transportation system to environmentally cleaner, sustainable, advanced and more efficient Electric Vehicles (EV) based system.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!