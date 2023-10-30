Ola Electric is once again in the news because of similar reasons. Another incident of an Ola electric catching fire took place, this time in Pimpri-Chinchwad area of Pune. Several videos of the incident have been posted on the social media platform X. However, this time the company has claimed that the incident occurred due to an aftermarket part used in the scooter.

The current incident of an Ola electric scooter catching fire took place on October 28 in the parking area of DY Patil College, as per a report from Hindustan Times. A video of the same incident was also spotted on X that showed firefighters putting out the fire with water pipes. Reportedly, the electric scooter from Ola had suddenly caught fire and heavy smoke emerged from it, as per the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) fire brigade department.

In order to clarify, Ola Electric has taken to X and revealed that the fire in its electric scooter was caused due to an aftermarket product which resulted in the short circuit.

“Our investigation has revealed that aftermarket parts used in the scooter led to a short circuit which resulted in the incident. Our findings have further confirmed that the battery of the vehicle is intact and functional," stated the two-wheeler manufacturer.

Moreover, Ola Electric has urged their customers to only use genuine spare parts and accessories for all services and contact them online or through the nearest Ola Experience Centre for support.

Meanwhile, Ola Electric recently said it has raised ₹3,200 crore through an equity fundraise led by existing investor Temasek and project debt from State Bank of India (SBI) to build a cell manufacturing factory and expand its electric two-wheeler business.

Ola Electric has introduced new products in its electric scooter line-up, with the latest S1X starting from ₹89,999 ex-showroom for the 2kWh battery variant.

Mint was the first to report on 6 September that Ola Electric Mobility has signed an agreement to raise $140 million from existing investors including Temasek Holdings, at a valuation of $5.4 billion, lower than the $7-8 billion that Ola was seeking.

