Ola Electric inaugurates 50 experience stores. All you need to know

Ola Electric, led by CEO Bhavish Aggarwal, has announced the opening of 50 new stores across various cities. The launch was shared by Aggarwal on social media platform Twitter, revealing that the stores have been opened in locations such as Visakhapatnam, JP Nagar, Saharanpur, Lucknow, Kanpur, Jodhpur, Varanasi, and other cities.

In addition, according to CEO Bhavish Aggarwal, Ola Electric invited its customers to be the guest of honour at the launch of the different stores.

“Fulfilling our commitment of opening stores near you across the country! 50 stores opened on Sunday. Launched by our Community Members. In a single day!! Who wants to inaugurate our next store," tweeted Aggarwal.

Just a month ago, Ola Electric unveiled its latest e-scooter line, the Ola S1 Air, which will be offered in three different versions: 2KWh, 3KWh, and 4KWh. The company also introduced a new model in the S1 range, which features a 2KWh battery pack priced at ₹99,999. Furthermore, during a presentation in February, CEO Bhavish Aggarwal hinted at the possibility of the company expanding into the e-bikes market in the near future.

Recently, the company had also announced an Exchange Weekend offer for the potential buyers of Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro. It Announced the offer via a Twitter post, the company wrote “Here’s a weekend plan. Come over to an Ola Experience Centre, ditch your petrol two-wheeler, and ride out on India’s #1 EV at zero additional cost*."

Available for March 18 and March 19, buyers could get an exchange bonus of up to ₹10,000 as part of the offer. As per the post, the said offer will be applicable in select cities. Names of the cities are not mentioned in the tweet though.

Ola Electric official webpage stated that the exchange bonus for the rest of India will be ₹5,000. Those who wished to exchange their existing petrol two-wheeler could get up to ₹45,000 exchange discounts.

For the unversed, Ola S1 Pro comes with a starting price of ₹1.40 lakh. It is offered in multiple colour options that include Porcelain White, Khaki, Neo Mint, Coral Glam, Jet Black, Marshmellow, Liquid Silver, Millennial Pink, Anthracite Grey, Midnight Blue and Matt Black.