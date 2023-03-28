Ola Electric inaugurates 50 experience stores. All you need to know

Ola Electric inaugurates 50 experience stores. All you need to know2 min read . Updated: 28 Mar 2023, 12:26 PM IST
Ola Electric, led by CEO Bhavish Aggarwal, has announced the opening of 50 new stores across various cities. The launch was shared by Aggarwal on social media platform Twitter, revealing that the stores have been opened in locations such as Visakhapatnam, JP Nagar, Saharanpur, Lucknow, Kanpur, Jodhpur, Varanasi, and other cities.
