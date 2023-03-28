Ola Electric inaugurates 50 experience stores. All you need to know

Just a month ago, Ola Electric unveiled its latest e-scooter line, the Ola S1 Air, which will be offered in three different versions: 2KWh, 3KWh, and 4KWh. The company also introduced a new model in the S1 range, which features a 2KWh battery pack priced at ₹99,999. Furthermore, during a presentation in February, CEO Bhavish Aggarwal hinted at the possibility of the company expanding into the e-bikes market in the near future.