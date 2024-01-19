Ola Electric introduces MoveOS 4 update with over 100 features: Garage Mode, Maps and many others
Ola Electric's MoveOS 4 update brings enhancements such as Garage Mode, improved Hypercharging speed, cruise control in Eco mode, and personalized proximity settings.
Ola Electric has introduced the MoveOS 4 software update for its electric scooters on January 18. The leading electric two-wheeler manufacturer in India plans to distribute the MoveOS 4 software to all its electric scooters via over-the-air (OTA) updates within the next seven days.