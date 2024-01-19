Ola Electric has introduced the MoveOS 4 software update for its electric scooters on January 18. The leading electric two-wheeler manufacturer in India plans to distribute the MoveOS 4 software to all its electric scooters via over-the-air (OTA) updates within the next seven days. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Loaded with over 100 features, including several that are the first in their segment, the recent software update is available for download on all Ola electric scooters except for the S1 X. While there is no specified timeframe for when S1 X owners can expect to receive this update, the electric vehicle manufacturer has assured that it will be available to them in the near future.

The MoveOS 4 from Ola marks the third significant software update released by the electric two-wheeler manufacturer in the past two years. In 2022, Ola introduced two software updates, and although the launch of Move OS 4 was initially scheduled for the previous month, it faced a delay. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Interestingly, the most notable additions in the recent MoveOS update include the integration of Ola Maps, a navigation system developed in-house. This system seamlessly incorporates Ola's Hypercharger network to enhance convenience for customers. Noteworthy features encompassed in the update consist of 'Find my scooter' and 'Share location from app.'

Additionally, Ola has introduced the Ride Journal feature, providing insights such as average speed, battery consumption, range, regenerative braking, efficiency, cost savings, and distance covered for each trip.

A significant enhancement in MoveOS 4 includes the implementation of an anti-theft alarm by Ola. The company claims to have fine-tuned this feature to effectively thwart various methods of attempting theft on their electric scooters. Furthermore, Ola has introduced a new capability that enables customers to activate a biometric app lock. This functionality necessitates riders to use their face or fingerprint to access the application. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ola has incorporated several additional features in the MoveOS 4 update, including Hill Hold and Hill Descent Control, Garage Mode, enhanced Hypercharging speed, improved regeneration, profile controls, Care Mood, Concert Mode, extended range, and upgraded proximity unlock. The update also enables riders to activate cruise control in Eco riding mode. Notable features encompass personalized proximity settings, automatic turn indicator cut-off, new trip meters, headphone control for music and calls, Take-Me-Home lights, and the ability to mark favorite contacts.

To download or update the current Ola software, users can follow a straightforward three-step process. First, open the Ola Electric app and connect to a Wi-Fi network. Once connected, activate the auto-download feature in the System Settings. After the download is finished, click on the install option to install MoveOS 4 on your electric scooters.

