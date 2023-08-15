Ola Electric has introduced a pair of fresh electric scooters in the Indian market - the S1X and S1X+. These additions now claim the title of the most budget-friendly electric scooters in Ola Electric's existing range, positioned below the S1 Air model. The initial ex-showroom prices for the Ola S1X commence at ₹79,999, catering to the 2 kWh battery variant, while the higher-end S1X+ is priced at ₹99,999. It is important to note that both of these prices are introductory offers.

The S1X model will provide customers with a choice between two battery pack alternatives. The first option is a 3 kWh pack, currently available for ₹89,999 until the 21st of August, after which the price will be adjusted to ₹99,999. The second choice is the 2 kWh battery pack version, initially priced at ₹79,999 until August 21st, with a subsequent increase to ₹89,999. Deliveries for both scooter models are slated to commence in December.

Moreover, the S1X+ variant exclusively features a 3 kWh battery pack and is currently available at an introductory price of ₹99,999. However, post the 21st of August, the ex-showroom price will be revised to ₹1,09,999. Deliveries for this model are scheduled to commence by the end of September.

The 3 kWh variant boasts a claimed range of 151 km. The Ola S1X+ attains a top speed of 90 kmph and can accelerate from 0-40 kmph in just 3.3 seconds. With a 34-litre boot space and a flat floor, practicality is a strong suit of the S1X+. It will feature a multi-tone design approach, with the lower half of the scooter in black and the remaining sections adorned in various colors. Notable changes include a distinct headlamp cowl, circular mirrors, and an updated display.

Instead of alloy wheels, the scooter is equipped with steel rims. It takes its foundation from the Gen 2 platform, which is also utilized by the new S1 Pro and S1 Air models. The chassis is supported by telescopic forks at the front and twin shock absorbers at the rear. For braking, both the front and rear are equipped with drum brakes.